Stalin Challenges Palaniswami Amid Paddy Procurement Standoff

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to relax paddy procurement norms. Stalin questioned whether Palaniswami aligns solely to compromise the state's rights.

Stalin accused the primary opposition of being 'green traitors,' pointing out their lack of support for protesting Delta farmers. The comments arise amid protests in the Cauvery delta organized by DMK and allies, condemning the BJP-led central government for perceived betrayal.

Reflecting on the farmer protests due to high moisture content in paddy following heavy rainfall, Stalin criticized Palaniswami's 'super intelligent politics' and questioned his allegiance. Emphasizing the need for unity to safeguard farmers' welfare, Stalin urged for a collective voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)