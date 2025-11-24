Left Menu

Clash at India Gate: Activists Arrested Amid Air Pollution Protests

Delhi Police arrested 22 people during a protest over air pollution at India Gate. Charges include assaulting police and obstructing officers. The protest was organized by the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, with participation from student groups. Police filed two FIRs describing the illegal gathering and ensuing clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heightened standoff at India Gate, Delhi Police apprehended 22 individuals involved in a protest against the city's worsening air pollution. The protest turned tense as demonstrators defied orders, leading to arrests under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault and obstruction.

The arrests stemmed from two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed at Sansad Marg and Kartavya Path Police Stations. Protesters, carrying banners, were warned of the illegality of their assembly. Despite repeated police warnings, they advanced towards C-Hexagon, causing traffic snarls and public inconvenience.

Amid rising tensions, protesters engaged in a confrontation with police, which included the use of pepper spray on officers. Authorities sustained injuries, escalating the situation that led to further arrests and judicial custody for several protesters. The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air accused authorities of superficial measures to combat air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

