Fake Cops Nabbed at Wedding: The Jaipur Impostor Showdown
In Jhalawar, Rajasthan, three individuals were arrested for masquerading as police officers to impress attendees at a wedding. They used a private car with police beacons, claiming to hail from the Madhya Pradesh Police. Their act was unveiled by a skeptical police patrol, leading to their arrest.
In a bizarre incident in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, three individuals found themselves in handcuffs after posing as law enforcement officers to dazzle wedding guests. Officials reported on Monday that the culprits, apprehended in a vehicle equipped with unauthorized police beacons, managed to fool some attendees before their act unraveled.
The trio claimed roles as traffic in-charge and police staff from Madhya Pradesh, operating within the Bhawanimandi police station area. However, their deception folded under scrutiny at Jaipuriya Mill, where officers stopped their suspicious vehicle, initially identified by the misleading beacons.
Ravi Bairwa, the 37-year-old alleged mastermind, admitted to faking his identity as a police officer as a means to impress wedding attendees. Consequently, a case was lodged against Ravi, along with accomplices Abhishek Bairwa and Sunil Tomar. Law enforcement seized the car, bringing a theatrical note to their ill-advised impersonation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
