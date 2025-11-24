Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Controversy: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested

An autorickshaw driver was forced by MNS workers to apologize and perform sit-ups after an allegedly offensive video about party leaders went viral. Police in Thane have registered an FIR following the incident, resulting in the arrest of driver Shailendra Yadav, while a second individual remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:13 IST
Viral Video Sparks Controversy: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver was publicly humiliated by MNS workers, who forced him to perform sit-ups and apologize after a video, accusing him of abusing Raj Thackeray and other party leaders, went viral. This incident led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in Thane.

Shortly after the video gained attention, the party workers traced the driver, Shailendra Yadav, and coerced him into physical punishment and apology for his alleged remarks toward MNS leaders. The events unfolded after a complaint was lodged by the MNS sub-division president.

Police confirmed the arrest of Shailendra Yadav, while another individual involved, Rakesh Yadav, remains at large. The incident underscores tensions in the region amid heightened political sensitivities.

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025