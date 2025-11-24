Viral Video Sparks Controversy: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested
An autorickshaw driver was forced by MNS workers to apologize and perform sit-ups after an allegedly offensive video about party leaders went viral. Police in Thane have registered an FIR following the incident, resulting in the arrest of driver Shailendra Yadav, while a second individual remains at large.
An autorickshaw driver was publicly humiliated by MNS workers, who forced him to perform sit-ups and apologize after a video, accusing him of abusing Raj Thackeray and other party leaders, went viral. This incident led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in Thane.
Shortly after the video gained attention, the party workers traced the driver, Shailendra Yadav, and coerced him into physical punishment and apology for his alleged remarks toward MNS leaders. The events unfolded after a complaint was lodged by the MNS sub-division president.
Police confirmed the arrest of Shailendra Yadav, while another individual involved, Rakesh Yadav, remains at large. The incident underscores tensions in the region amid heightened political sensitivities.
