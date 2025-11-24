Horror in Gurugram: Delivery Man Brutally Attacked

In a shocking incident in Gurugram, a delivery man, Abhishek, was brutally attacked by a group of men wielding axes and sticks, leaving him seriously injured. The attack, occurring on Saturday, was captured on CCTV footage, which also recorded the suspects fleeing in their vehicle.

According to a police report filed by Abhishek's brother, Ritesh, the attackers stopped near Shakti Park and assaulted Abhishek as he was attempting to make a delivery. The vicious assault resulted in critical injuries, with Abhishek now fighting for his life in the ICU of a private hospital.

Following the attack, an FIR was filed against eight individuals, including suspects Rohit Raghav and Rohit Jindal. Police are actively searching for the assailants, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)