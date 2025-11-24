Delhi School Tragedy: Teachers Under Scrutiny

Delhi Police intensified their investigation on Monday into the tragic suicide of a class 10 student from St Columba's School, questioning two teachers as part of an expanding probe.

These teachers provided their statements after the police seized a Digital Video Recorder containing crucial CCTV footage from the day the student was allegedly reprimanded.

The incident has led to the suspension of four staff members named in the student's suicide note, as investigators scrutinize CCTV footage and witness testimonies to determine if the teachers' behavior amounted to criminal harassment.

