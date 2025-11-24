Left Menu

Delhi School Tragedy: Teachers Under Scrutiny

The Delhi police are probing the suicide of a student who allegedly faced mental harassment from teachers. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts, while several teachers have been questioned. The incident has led to suspensions at St Columba's School and ongoing legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:50 IST
Delhi Police intensified their investigation on Monday into the tragic suicide of a class 10 student from St Columba's School, questioning two teachers as part of an expanding probe.

These teachers provided their statements after the police seized a Digital Video Recorder containing crucial CCTV footage from the day the student was allegedly reprimanded.

The incident has led to the suspension of four staff members named in the student's suicide note, as investigators scrutinize CCTV footage and witness testimonies to determine if the teachers' behavior amounted to criminal harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

