Trump Moves to Label Muslim Brotherhood as Global Terrorists

President Trump aims to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. An executive order mandates a report on its chapters, potentially leading to significant sanctions. Critics allege that these chapters support violent acts in the Middle East, affecting U.S. interests and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 03:57 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump initiated actions on Monday to label chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations. This move could impose sanctions on one of the oldest and most influential Islamist movements in the Arab world.

Trump signed an executive order directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deliver a report assessing whether groups in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan should be designated, as per a White House fact sheet. The directive sets a 45-day timeline for any designations following the report.

The administration claims that the Brotherhood supports violence against Israel and U.S. allies or aids Hamas. Republicans have pushed for this designation, echoing actions taken by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in the 1920s, has a complex history of political involvement in Muslim countries.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

