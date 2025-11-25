Left Menu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Enhanced Civic Services and Data Integration

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to enhance the availability of the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre app, emphasizing data integration and improved bandwidth. He stressed transparency and public approval in civic services and announced a governance workshop for MPs and MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:07 IST
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Enhanced Civic Services and Data Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged officials to make the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre app more accessible to the public. The app gathers data from 42 different parameters to aid in civic planning.

During a review of the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) at the Secretariat, Naidu emphasized the importance of integrating data across departments into a centralized data lake while also improving bandwidth connectivity, especially in remote regions.

Naidu also called for improved civic services and public awareness about them, underscoring the necessity of executing development projects based on public demand, with MLAs taking initiatives in their respective constituencies. He stressed that these projects should only proceed with the approval of gram sabhas to ensure transparency and public trust. A governance workshop for MPs and MLAs is planned for December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

 France
2
China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

 China
3
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
4
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025