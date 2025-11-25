Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Enhanced Civic Services and Data Integration

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged officials to make the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre app more accessible to the public. The app gathers data from 42 different parameters to aid in civic planning.

During a review of the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) at the Secretariat, Naidu emphasized the importance of integrating data across departments into a centralized data lake while also improving bandwidth connectivity, especially in remote regions.

Naidu also called for improved civic services and public awareness about them, underscoring the necessity of executing development projects based on public demand, with MLAs taking initiatives in their respective constituencies. He stressed that these projects should only proceed with the approval of gram sabhas to ensure transparency and public trust. A governance workshop for MPs and MLAs is planned for December.

