Deadly Strikes: A Tragic Night in Kyiv

Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv resulted in two deaths and seven injuries, according to Kyiv's military administration head, Tymur Tkachenko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a tragic escalation of hostilities, Russian missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv claimed the lives of at least two individuals and left seven others injured, reports Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration.

This overnight assault marks another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict, which has seen numerous such strikes on the city.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected, as international concerns grow over the persistent violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

