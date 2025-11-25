Deadly Strikes: A Tragic Night in Kyiv
Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv resulted in two deaths and seven injuries, according to Kyiv's military administration head, Tymur Tkachenko.
In a tragic escalation of hostilities, Russian missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv claimed the lives of at least two individuals and left seven others injured, reports Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration.
This overnight assault marks another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict, which has seen numerous such strikes on the city.
Authorities continue to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected, as international concerns grow over the persistent violence in the region.
