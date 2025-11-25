Left Menu

Kerala Court Sentences LDF Candidate for Bomb Attack on Police

Two men, including a CPI(M) candidate, were sentenced to 20 years for attacking police officers with bombs during a protest in 2012. The court ruled a 10-year imprisonment term suffices, with others acquitted. The candidate, V K Nishad, faces upcoming elections without disqualification but with a party-arranged contingency measure.

Kannur | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:05 IST
A north Kerala court has sentenced CPI(M) candidate V K Nishad and T C V Nandakumar to 20 years in prison for a decade-old bomb attack on police officers.

The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court delivered its verdict, allowing a 10-year term despite the original longer sentence, with a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

While two others were acquitted, Nishad continues his candidacy unimpeded, backed by a strategic dummy candidate nomination to counter any unforeseen disqualification.

