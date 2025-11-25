Kerala Court Sentences LDF Candidate for Bomb Attack on Police

A north Kerala court has sentenced CPI(M) candidate V K Nishad and T C V Nandakumar to 20 years in prison for a decade-old bomb attack on police officers.

The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court delivered its verdict, allowing a 10-year term despite the original longer sentence, with a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

While two others were acquitted, Nishad continues his candidacy unimpeded, backed by a strategic dummy candidate nomination to counter any unforeseen disqualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)