Assam CM Introduces Bill to Ban Polygamy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced a bill to ban polygamy in the state assembly. The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, was tabled during the winter session. Opposition MLA's absence marked the session because of a prior discussion on singer Zubeen Garg's death.

In a significant legislative move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced a bill to prohibit polygamy in the state assembly on Tuesday. Named The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, the legislation aims to address marital practices in the state.

The bill's introduction occurred against the backdrop of a notable absence of opposition party MLAs from Congress, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal. These members walked out following a discussion related to the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, underscoring the day's political tensions.

Tabled on the first day of the Winter Session, the bill is poised for further discussion and eventual passage in the coming days, marking a crucial step in Assam's legislative agenda.

