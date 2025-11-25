Left Menu

Verdict Awaited: The 2017 Kerala Actress Assault Case

A Kerala court is set to deliver its judgement on December 8 in the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep and nine others. The high-profile case, marked by allegations of evidence tampering and numerous legal proceedings, concerns the abduction and molestation of an actress in her car.

The hearing concluded amidst a series of legal battles in Kerala's higher courts, focusing on issues ranging from evidence tampering to bail cancellation. The incident, a scandal with wide-reaching implications, saw the alleged act being filmed for blackmail purposes.

The 10 accused, including prime suspect Sunil N S, also known as 'Pulsar Suni,' are currently out on bail and are required to be present in the trial court for the verdict. This case has gripped the nation due to its implications on celebrity culture and media practices.

