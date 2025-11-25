Verdict Awaited: The 2017 Kerala Actress Assault Case

A Kerala court will announce its verdict on December 8 in a high-profile case involving the 2017 assault of a noted actress. Actor Dileep and nine others are accused in the case, which involved the actress being abducted and allegedly molested in her car.

The hearing concluded amidst a series of legal battles in Kerala's higher courts, focusing on issues ranging from evidence tampering to bail cancellation. The incident, a scandal with wide-reaching implications, saw the alleged act being filmed for blackmail purposes.

The 10 accused, including prime suspect Sunil N S, also known as 'Pulsar Suni,' are currently out on bail and are required to be present in the trial court for the verdict. This case has gripped the nation due to its implications on celebrity culture and media practices.