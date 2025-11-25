Left Menu

Macron Seeks Changes to Trump's Peace Plan for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for improvements to the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, advocating for a balanced deal that does not favor Moscow. Macron emphasized the need for further negotiations and stressed Ukraine's sovereignty in deciding any territorial compromises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:54 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Ukraine, calling for modifications to ensure its acceptance by both Ukraine and Europe.

During an interview with RTL radio, Macron highlighted that the 28-point proposal surprised many in Kyiv and Europe, causing worries about a possible pro-Moscow bias. Macron stressed the initiative seeks peace but warned against any semblance of capitulation.

The French leader affirmed Ukraine's right to determine its territorial concessions and rejected the U.S. plan's limitation on the Ukrainian army. He also outlined a future reassurance force for post-conflict Ukraine involving international troops from multiple countries, including the UK, France, and Turkey.

