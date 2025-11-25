Macron Seeks Changes to Trump's Peace Plan for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Ukraine, calling for modifications to ensure its acceptance by both Ukraine and Europe.

During an interview with RTL radio, Macron highlighted that the 28-point proposal surprised many in Kyiv and Europe, causing worries about a possible pro-Moscow bias. Macron stressed the initiative seeks peace but warned against any semblance of capitulation.

The French leader affirmed Ukraine's right to determine its territorial concessions and rejected the U.S. plan's limitation on the Ukrainian army. He also outlined a future reassurance force for post-conflict Ukraine involving international troops from multiple countries, including the UK, France, and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)