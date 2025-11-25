High Court's Pivotal Decision Looms for Najib Razak's House Arrest Appeal

A Malaysian court is set to decide if Najib Razak, the former prime minister, can serve his jail sentence under house arrest. This decision is slated for December 22, just days before a major verdict in another case tied to the notorious 1MDB scandal.

Najib, who was sentenced to six years for graft and money laundering, is embroiled in several cases linked to purported billion-dollar thefts from 1MDB. The Kuala Lumpur High Court has expedited the decision, originally scheduled for January, highlighting the legal complexities surrounding Najib.

Contentions have arisen over a royal document suggesting Najib's eligibility for house arrest, stirring up political intrigue. While some charges have been dropped, many still debate the authenticity and procedural handling of this document.

