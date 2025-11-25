Left Menu

High Court's Pivotal Decision Looms for Najib Razak's House Arrest Appeal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak awaits a court decision on whether he can serve his jail sentence under house arrest as he faces trial in the 1MDB scandal. The move comes amid claims of a royal document permitting house arrest, though it remains contested in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:55 IST
High Court's Pivotal Decision Looms for Najib Razak's House Arrest Appeal
Najib Razak

A Malaysian court is set to decide if Najib Razak, the former prime minister, can serve his jail sentence under house arrest. This decision is slated for December 22, just days before a major verdict in another case tied to the notorious 1MDB scandal.

Najib, who was sentenced to six years for graft and money laundering, is embroiled in several cases linked to purported billion-dollar thefts from 1MDB. The Kuala Lumpur High Court has expedited the decision, originally scheduled for January, highlighting the legal complexities surrounding Najib.

Contentions have arisen over a royal document suggesting Najib's eligibility for house arrest, stirring up political intrigue. While some charges have been dropped, many still debate the authenticity and procedural handling of this document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland
2
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

 India
3
Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

 India
4
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglome...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025