Supreme Court Examines Controversial Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court is poised to address a significant legal challenge concerning the Election Commission's recent decision to revise electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The appeal, initiated by MDMK founder Vaiko, questions the legality of the revision process, citing infringements of fundamental rights.

Alongside Vaiko, major political entities such as the DMK, CPI(M), and actor-politician Vijay have joined in contesting the legitimacy of this electoral process. Concerns center around potential breaches of the Representation of the People Act and Registration of Electors Rules of 1960.

This judicial inquiry extends beyond Tamil Nadu, encompassing similar electoral revisions in West Bengal. To ensure a thorough assessment, the Supreme Court has requested the Madras and Calcutta high courts to suspend proceedings related to these matters, while permitting a supportive intervention from AIADMK regarding the Tamil Nadu revisions.

