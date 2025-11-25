Supreme Court Examines Controversial Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revision
The Supreme Court is scrutinizing a plea by Vaiko, MDMK founder, against the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, claiming violations of rights. Other political figures and parties have also filed challenges. Proceedings in state courts are deferred pending further examination.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is poised to address a significant legal challenge concerning the Election Commission's recent decision to revise electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The appeal, initiated by MDMK founder Vaiko, questions the legality of the revision process, citing infringements of fundamental rights.
Alongside Vaiko, major political entities such as the DMK, CPI(M), and actor-politician Vijay have joined in contesting the legitimacy of this electoral process. Concerns center around potential breaches of the Representation of the People Act and Registration of Electors Rules of 1960.
This judicial inquiry extends beyond Tamil Nadu, encompassing similar electoral revisions in West Bengal. To ensure a thorough assessment, the Supreme Court has requested the Madras and Calcutta high courts to suspend proceedings related to these matters, while permitting a supportive intervention from AIADMK regarding the Tamil Nadu revisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown at Election Commission: TMC Demands Transparency
Trinamool Congress Seeks Urgent Dialogue with Election Commission
Vijay Launches Fresh Attack on DMK Over Allegations of Dynasty Politics and Corruption
TVK chief Vijay addressing cadres in Kanchipuram indirectly attacks DMK over dynasty politics, ridicules it, alleges it pretends.
TVK chief Vijay targets DMK, alleges it enacts 'drama, deceives people,' says his party will question it.