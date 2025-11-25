Trump Pushes for Sudan Peace Amidst Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to end the ongoing war in Sudan, according to a statement by an advisor in Abu Dhabi. Trump has presented a firm proposal to both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), though neither side has agreed to the terms thus far.

The advisor, Massad Boulos, who serves as President Trump's guide on African and Arab Affairs, disclosed the information during a media briefing on Tuesday. The U.S. administration is pushing for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, highlighting its commitment to stabilizing regions affected by strife.

This diplomatic move comes as Washington aims to bolster its influence in African geopolitics while stressing humanitarian efforts. Yet, with resistance from both military factions, the path to peace remains challenging.

