Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Sudan Peace Amidst Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump is focusing on ending the conflict in Sudan with a strong diplomatic initiative. However, both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have yet to accept the terms presented by Washington, according to adviser Massad Boulos' briefing in Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:24 IST
Trump Pushes for Sudan Peace Amidst Conflict
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to end the ongoing war in Sudan, according to a statement by an advisor in Abu Dhabi. Trump has presented a firm proposal to both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), though neither side has agreed to the terms thus far.

The advisor, Massad Boulos, who serves as President Trump's guide on African and Arab Affairs, disclosed the information during a media briefing on Tuesday. The U.S. administration is pushing for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, highlighting its commitment to stabilizing regions affected by strife.

This diplomatic move comes as Washington aims to bolster its influence in African geopolitics while stressing humanitarian efforts. Yet, with resistance from both military factions, the path to peace remains challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland
2
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

 India
3
Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

 India
4
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglome...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025