Leopard Alert in High-Security Zone: Pune's Airport Under Tight Surveillance

Following a leopard sighting near Pune International Airport, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol has called for an intensified search operation, involving the Indian Air Force and forest department. Specialized technology and various strategies were proposed to ensure safety. Measures include night surveillance, camera traps, and the installation of auto-lock cages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following the alarming sighting of a leopard near Pune International Airport, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol has initiated a heightened search and rescue operation. Authorities are directed to employ specialized technology to ensure the safety of this high-security zone.

The leopard was seen near the airport on November 19, leading to a coordinated search effort by the forest department and Indian Air Force (IAF). Significant parts of the premises controlled by the IAF may use technical assistance as proposed by Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

Mohol advocated for enhanced coordination between the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and forest department. Recommendations include deploying night-vision equipment, sensors, and temporary CCTV cameras to track the leopard, as well as temporarily sealing stormwater lines and installing auto-lock cages to boost safety efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

