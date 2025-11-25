Star-Crossed Lovers Detained at Indo-Pak Border
Popat and Gauri, a young couple from Pakistan, were detained by Indian security forces after eloping and crossing the India-Pakistan border on foot. Their families opposed their marriage, prompting their escape. This incident marks the second such occurrence at the border in recent months.
A dramatic story unfolded at the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, involving a young Pakistani couple and their quest for love against all odds.
Identified as Popat and Gauri, the couple had fled their village near the border, covering the distance on foot to reach India, only to be intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.
Police revealed that this was not an isolated occurrence, as a similar incident took place mere weeks ago. The authorities are now tasked with further investigation into these cross-border elopements.
