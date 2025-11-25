Mystery Unfolds: Missing Trader's Body Found in Ganga
The body of 45-year-old tent trader Ajit Kumar Singh, who went missing, was found in the Ganga river. Police began investigations after the body and a motorcycle were spotted near Hukum Chapra ghat. Detentions have been made, and further inquiries are underway.
The remains of 45-year-old Ajit Kumar Singh, a tent trader, were discovered in the Ganga river near Hukum Chapra ghat, two days after he was reported missing. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and subsequent death.
Rajkumar Singh lodged a complaint after his nephew Ajit, who left Majhouwa village early in the morning, failed to return home. The police registered a missing person report and launched an immediate investigation, following standard procedures.
According to Kripa Shankar, ASP South, law enforcement received a tip about a motorcycle and a body floating in the river. Identified as Ajit Kumar Singh, the body is now undergoing a post-mortem. Family members are being consulted as part of the ongoing investigation, with several individuals detained for further questioning.
