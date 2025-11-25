Imran Khan's Sisters Demand Justice: A Call for an Impartial Probe into Police Assault

In a dramatic turn of events, the sisters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have demanded an impartial investigation into what they describe as a 'brutal' police assault outside Adiala Jail. The alleged incident occurred last week during an attempted visit to their incarcerated brother.

Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Dr. Uzma Khan, who have camped outside the jail since being denied a meeting with Khan for over a month, claim the assault was unprovoked. They insist their protest was peaceful, and accuse Punjab police of orchestrating the attack under cover of darkness.

The sisters assert that the actions are part of a broader pattern of force against non-violent protestors in Pakistan. They demand the Punjab police chief initiate proceedings against those involved, painting the situation as a dire issue for democracy and justice in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)