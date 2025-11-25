Toy Pistol Robbery Shocks Jharkhand: Arrests Made

In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals have been arrested in relation to a robbery in the Chhechani Tola area of Jharkhand's Palamu district. According to local authorities, the crime, executed at gunpoint with what turned out to be a toy pistol, took place on November 18.

A minor, who was also involved in the robbery, was detained, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan. Reports indicate that the robbery involved the victim's tenant, a known criminal figure, and three additional accomplices, with the intent of looting the household's possessions.

Following intensive investigations, the police managed to recover stolen items, including gold, mobile phones, and a motorcycle linked to the crime. Meanwhile, the minor has been sent to a juvenile reform home, while one of the arrested criminals was already wanted for multiple offenses across various police stations in Garhwa and Palamu.

(With inputs from agencies.)