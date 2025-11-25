Sweden Seeks Long-Range Missiles to Counter Russia's Expanding Capabilities

Sweden's military is pressing for the acquisition of long-range cruise missiles as a strategic measure to counter Russia's expanding military capabilities. Defense Minister Pal Jonson emphasized the necessity of matching Russia's prowess in long-range weaponry.

A report submitted to the government stressed the importance of missile systems capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometers away, thus bolstering Sweden's defenses against potential threats from afar.

Currently, Sweden's air force uses Swedish-German Taurus missiles with a reach of 500 kilometers. However, the ministry is open to exploring other systems to enhance air defense and intelligence capabilities, especially in light of expected Russian military advancements.