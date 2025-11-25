Sweden Seeks Long-Range Missiles to Counter Russia's Expanding Capabilities
Sweden's defense ministry is advocating for long-range cruise missiles to counter growing Russian military prowess. A recent report highlights the need for weapon systems with a 2,000 km range to effectively target enemy installations. Current Taurus missiles have a 500 km range, but additional systems are under consideration.
Sweden's military is pressing for the acquisition of long-range cruise missiles as a strategic measure to counter Russia's expanding military capabilities. Defense Minister Pal Jonson emphasized the necessity of matching Russia's prowess in long-range weaponry.
A report submitted to the government stressed the importance of missile systems capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometers away, thus bolstering Sweden's defenses against potential threats from afar.
Currently, Sweden's air force uses Swedish-German Taurus missiles with a reach of 500 kilometers. However, the ministry is open to exploring other systems to enhance air defense and intelligence capabilities, especially in light of expected Russian military advancements.
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Pushes for U.S.-Backed Peace Framework in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia
Macron Advocates EU Financial Aid Using Frozen Russian Assets
Russian Missile Carriers Patrol Arctic Skies
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Attacks Amid Peace Talks