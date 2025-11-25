Left Menu

Sweden Seeks Long-Range Missiles to Counter Russia's Expanding Capabilities

Sweden's defense ministry is advocating for long-range cruise missiles to counter growing Russian military prowess. A recent report highlights the need for weapon systems with a 2,000 km range to effectively target enemy installations. Current Taurus missiles have a 500 km range, but additional systems are under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:27 IST
Sweden Seeks Long-Range Missiles to Counter Russia's Expanding Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden's military is pressing for the acquisition of long-range cruise missiles as a strategic measure to counter Russia's expanding military capabilities. Defense Minister Pal Jonson emphasized the necessity of matching Russia's prowess in long-range weaponry.

A report submitted to the government stressed the importance of missile systems capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometers away, thus bolstering Sweden's defenses against potential threats from afar.

Currently, Sweden's air force uses Swedish-German Taurus missiles with a reach of 500 kilometers. However, the ministry is open to exploring other systems to enhance air defense and intelligence capabilities, especially in light of expected Russian military advancements.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
2
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
3
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India
4
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025