Louvre Heist's Intriguing Arrests: Police Nab Four More Suspects
French authorities have arrested four additional individuals connected to the significant Louvre jewel heist from last month. Two men and two women are now under scrutiny. Previously, four others were arrested. The $102 million theft raises concerns about the museum's security and no recovery of the jewels has occurred yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:18 IST
In a striking development in the Louvre jewel heist case, French police detained four more individuals on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office.
The suspects include two men aged 38 and 39, alongside two women aged 31 and 40. This follows previous arrests of four others who are under formal investigation since late October and early November.
The theft, which saw $102 million worth of jewels stolen in broad daylight, has heightened scrutiny on the security measures of the Louvre, the world's most-visited museum. Despite the increasing number of arrests, the stolen jewels remain elusive.
