U.S. Seeks Peace in Sudan Amid Truce Proposal Controversy

The U.S. has proposed a truce plan to halt Sudan's conflict involving the army and the RSF. Neither side has officially accepted the plan. The army has placed preconditions on the proposal, while RSF claims to have initiated a ceasefire. Ongoing distrust and accusations complicate peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:45 IST
The United States has put forward a proposal for a ceasefire to Sudan's conflicting factions, but neither the army nor the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have accepted it yet, according to U.S. envoy Massad Boulos. Although the Sudanese army hasn't objected to the plan's content, they have presented preconditions considered unfeasible by Boulos.

The RSF unilaterally declared a ceasefire in alignment with U.S. expectations, but the Sudanese army refuted this action, citing an attack on a base in West Kordofan as evidence of RSF's duplicity. The conflict, ignited by a power struggle in April 2023, has spiraled into famine and ethnic violence, prompting international calls for peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed intentions to intervene, amidst disruptions caused by misinformation campaigns. Critics claim the involvement of foreign players, like the UAE arming RSF, complicates the situation. While RSF leader Mohamed Dagalo announced a ceasefire, rival forces dismissed it as a political ploy.

