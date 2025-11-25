Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Police Save BJP Candidate from Abduction to Block Nomination Filing

Arunachal Police rescued a BJP gram panchayat candidate who was abducted to prevent him from filing his nomination. The candidate, Fungdi Singhi, was taken from the deputy commissioner's office and later found confined in a residence. Eight suspects were identified, and elections are set for December 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:10 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Police Save BJP Candidate from Abduction to Block Nomination Filing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Police on Tuesday successfully rescued a BJP gram panchayat candidate who had been abducted to thwart his nomination filing. The candidate, identified as Fungdi Singhi, was reportedly taken from the premises of the deputy commissioner's office in Seppa, East Kameng district.

His brother, Bado Singhi, filed a complaint explaining that Fungdi was forcibly taken around noon while attempting to submit his nomination papers. Consequently, he missed the filing deadline. Authorities registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) upon learning of the incident.

East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom confirmed that police traced and freed the candidate from an unlawful confinement at a residence in Type-II Colony. Both the victim and the abductors belong to the same clan, raising complexities in the investigation. Eight individuals suspected of involvement have been issued notices as the investigation progresses. Elections for local bodies are scheduled for December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global
2
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

 Global
3
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
4
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025