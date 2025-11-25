Dramatic Rescue: Police Save BJP Candidate from Abduction to Block Nomination Filing

Arunachal Police on Tuesday successfully rescued a BJP gram panchayat candidate who had been abducted to thwart his nomination filing. The candidate, identified as Fungdi Singhi, was reportedly taken from the premises of the deputy commissioner's office in Seppa, East Kameng district.

His brother, Bado Singhi, filed a complaint explaining that Fungdi was forcibly taken around noon while attempting to submit his nomination papers. Consequently, he missed the filing deadline. Authorities registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) upon learning of the incident.

East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom confirmed that police traced and freed the candidate from an unlawful confinement at a residence in Type-II Colony. Both the victim and the abductors belong to the same clan, raising complexities in the investigation. Eight individuals suspected of involvement have been issued notices as the investigation progresses. Elections for local bodies are scheduled for December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)