Tragic Loss: IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi's Fatal Car Accident
IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two relatives died in a car crash in Kalaburagi district. Bilagi, managing director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, was heading to a wedding. The Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister mourned the loss, highlighting Bilagi's dedication and efficiency in public service.
In a tragic incident, IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and his two relatives lost their lives in a car accident on Tuesday evening in Kalaburagi district, police confirmed.
Bilagi, serving as Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd, was en route to a relative's wedding when the car he was traveling in crashed into a divider and overturned near Gounahalli.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over Bilagi's demise, praising his honest service as CEO of Zilla Panchayats and as a District Collector. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described him as a 'renowned public service officer,' marking his death as an 'irreplaceable loss to society.'