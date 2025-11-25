Left Menu

Gujarat's SIR Drive and the Strain on Teachers: A Call for Reevaluation

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has urged the check on involving government employees other than teachers as Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Recent incidents of teacher BLOs facing stress and fatalities have highlighted the pressures of the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:44 IST
Gujarat's SIR Drive and the Strain on Teachers: A Call for Reevaluation
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed state officials to evaluate the feasibility of engaging non-teaching government employees as Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) in the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During a Cabinet meeting, Patel emphasized the significance of this electoral exercise, requesting ministers to coordinate with district authorities to ensure a smooth operation, as stated by agriculture minister Jitu Vaghani.

Concerns have arisen following reports of stress-related fatalities among teacher BLOs, prompting calls for immediate action. The initiative commenced on November 4, and incidents have already sparked debate about the welfare of involved personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global
2
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

 Global
3
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
4
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025