Gujarat's SIR Drive and the Strain on Teachers: A Call for Reevaluation
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has urged the check on involving government employees other than teachers as Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Recent incidents of teacher BLOs facing stress and fatalities have highlighted the pressures of the initiative.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed state officials to evaluate the feasibility of engaging non-teaching government employees as Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) in the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
During a Cabinet meeting, Patel emphasized the significance of this electoral exercise, requesting ministers to coordinate with district authorities to ensure a smooth operation, as stated by agriculture minister Jitu Vaghani.
Concerns have arisen following reports of stress-related fatalities among teacher BLOs, prompting calls for immediate action. The initiative commenced on November 4, and incidents have already sparked debate about the welfare of involved personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
