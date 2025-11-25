Political Landlords: Rabri Devi's Relocation Sparks Controversy

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has been reassigned a new official residence by the Nitish Kumar government, requiring her to leave her long-standing bungalow. The property, located at 10, Circular Road, has served as a significant location for the RJD, functioning as a camp office for many years.

While some see the decision as politically motivated, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav pointed to the BJP's alleged influence over Bihar's governance as a factor. Meanwhile, Rabri Devi's daughter, Rohini Acharya, launched a public criticism on social media, calling the move part of Nitish Kumar's 'development model.'

Acharya emphasized the impact on her father, RJD president Lalu Prasad, who shared the residence with Devi. BJP's Neeraj Kumar maintained that the relocation follows lawful procedures and assured government property remains protected. The situation revives past controversies involving RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)