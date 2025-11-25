Uttarakhand Resolves Workforce Strike with 'Equal Pay for Equal Work'
The Uttarakhand government has approved equal pay for UPNL employees with 12 years of service, ending a fortnight-long strike. This follows a high-level meeting and a court order. While the protest is paused, employees threaten to resume if formal orders aren't issued promptly.
In a significant move, the Uttarakhand government has agreed to provide equal pay for equal work to employees who have completed 12 years or more of service under the Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNL), following a prolonged strike.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated this decision after discussions with UPNL representatives, complying with the Uttarakhand High Court's directive issued on November 12.
The state's Military Welfare Secretary, Dipendra Chaudhary, confirmed that official orders will soon ensure timely benefits for about 22,000 workers who paused their protests but warned of intensified action if the order is delayed.
