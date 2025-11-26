Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Twenty-four schoolgirls abducted from a government boarding school in Kebbi state, Nigeria, have been successfully released, according to the state governor's media aide. The abduction, carried out on November 17 by armed assailants, sparked similar incidences in Kwara and Niger states, highlighting a prevalent security issue.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed his relief at the safe return of the girls on Tuesday and emphasized the need for enhanced security measures. He urged security forces to intensify their efforts in ensuring the freedom of remaining captives and to safeguard regions prone to such attacks.

In recent years, mass kidnappings have plagued northern Nigeria, where criminal groups frequently target schools and rural areas for ransom, overwhelming limited local security infrastructure. This latest incident underscores the continuing challenge faced by authorities in combating this widespread menace.