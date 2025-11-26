Left Menu

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Twenty-four girls kidnapped from a boarding school in Kebbi state, Nigeria, were released after a week of captivity. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu praised the successful rescue and urged security forces to protect vulnerable regions. Kidnappings for ransom are frequent in northern Nigeria, straining local security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:32 IST
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Twenty-four schoolgirls abducted from a government boarding school in Kebbi state, Nigeria, have been successfully released, according to the state governor's media aide. The abduction, carried out on November 17 by armed assailants, sparked similar incidences in Kwara and Niger states, highlighting a prevalent security issue.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed his relief at the safe return of the girls on Tuesday and emphasized the need for enhanced security measures. He urged security forces to intensify their efforts in ensuring the freedom of remaining captives and to safeguard regions prone to such attacks.

In recent years, mass kidnappings have plagued northern Nigeria, where criminal groups frequently target schools and rural areas for ransom, overwhelming limited local security infrastructure. This latest incident underscores the continuing challenge faced by authorities in combating this widespread menace.

TRENDING

1
White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

 United States
2
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
4
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025