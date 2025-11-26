Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

In a significant development, Dehradun police have apprehended several Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India as part of Operation Kalnemi, a targeted campaign against those living under false identities.

Among those arrested is Babli Begum, who assumed the false persona of Bhoomi Sharma. Begum illegally crossed into India during the pandemic and amassed fake documents to authenticate her fabricated identity.

The operation has thus far seen 17 individuals detained and faced with legal action, with collaborations ongoing to expose others complicit in document forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)