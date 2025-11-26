Left Menu

Unveiling the Secrets: Gabbard's Bold Move on CIA Assassination Files

In April, officials led by Paul Allen McDonald II arrived unannounced at a CIA facility to seize classified files on JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations. Acting under Director Tulsi Gabbard's orders, the mission aimed to declassify the files, revealing tensions between Gabbard's ODNI and the CIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 06:14 IST
Unveiling the Secrets: Gabbard's Bold Move on CIA Assassination Files
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, officials made a surprise visit to a secret CIA facility near Washington in early April. Their mission, led by Defense Intelligence Agency's Paul Allen McDonald II, was to secure classified assassination files of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. The operation, initiated by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, took the CIA by surprise.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, a CIA veteran and related to the Kennedys, briefly joined the mission. Despite lacking proper access credentials, her presence underscored the mission's significance. The documents sought were part of a broader effort to comply with Trump's executive order for greater transparency.

This development highlighted ongoing tensions between the ODNI and CIA as they worked towards the declassification of historically sensitive files. Despite challenges, the mission succeeded in transferring a trove of files to the National Archives for public access, shedding new light on political narratives long shrouded in mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

 Taiwan
2
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global
3
China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

 Global
4
Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025