Unveiling the Secrets: Gabbard's Bold Move on CIA Assassination Files

In an unprecedented move, officials made a surprise visit to a secret CIA facility near Washington in early April. Their mission, led by Defense Intelligence Agency's Paul Allen McDonald II, was to secure classified assassination files of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. The operation, initiated by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, took the CIA by surprise.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, a CIA veteran and related to the Kennedys, briefly joined the mission. Despite lacking proper access credentials, her presence underscored the mission's significance. The documents sought were part of a broader effort to comply with Trump's executive order for greater transparency.

This development highlighted ongoing tensions between the ODNI and CIA as they worked towards the declassification of historically sensitive files. Despite challenges, the mission succeeded in transferring a trove of files to the National Archives for public access, shedding new light on political narratives long shrouded in mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)