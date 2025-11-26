Russian authorities are tasked with consolidating Russian language and identity in regions of Ukraine annexed since Moscow's 2022 invasion, following a new decree by President Vladimir Putin. The directive, titled "Strategy of Russia's National Policy in the Period to 2036," sets the framework for boosting Russian civic identity and aims to ensure 95% of the population identifies as Russian by 2036.

Historical ties between Russia and Ukraine mean some Ukrainians have been sympathetic to Russia, though Russian usage has declined since the invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed readiness to pursue a U.S.-backed plan to end the conflict, though he expressed caution over potentially accepting a Russia-favored resolution, including territorial concessions.

Putin justified the 2022 invasion as an effort to protect Russian-speakers and reunite historical territories. The document outlines the necessity of enhancing Russian identity, promoting Russian language use, and countering foreign efforts to destabilize inter-ethnic and societal harmony. Ukraine disputes claims of discrimination against Russian-speakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)