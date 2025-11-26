Left Menu

Russia's Language and Identity Strategy in Ukraine: A Push for Unity

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree outlining a strategy to consolidate Russian language and identity in newly incorporated parts of Ukraine by 2036. The document emphasizes enhancing Russian civic identity and countering foreign destabilization efforts. Ukraine remains wary of forced territorial concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 06:41 IST
Russia's Language and Identity Strategy in Ukraine: A Push for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian authorities are tasked with consolidating Russian language and identity in regions of Ukraine annexed since Moscow's 2022 invasion, following a new decree by President Vladimir Putin. The directive, titled "Strategy of Russia's National Policy in the Period to 2036," sets the framework for boosting Russian civic identity and aims to ensure 95% of the population identifies as Russian by 2036.

Historical ties between Russia and Ukraine mean some Ukrainians have been sympathetic to Russia, though Russian usage has declined since the invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed readiness to pursue a U.S.-backed plan to end the conflict, though he expressed caution over potentially accepting a Russia-favored resolution, including territorial concessions.

Putin justified the 2022 invasion as an effort to protect Russian-speakers and reunite historical territories. The document outlines the necessity of enhancing Russian identity, promoting Russian language use, and countering foreign efforts to destabilize inter-ethnic and societal harmony. Ukraine disputes claims of discrimination against Russian-speakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

 Taiwan
2
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global
3
China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

 Global
4
Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025