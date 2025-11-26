Massive Voter Roll Cleanup Underway in West Bengal

The Election Commission has flagged nearly 14 lakh SIR enumeration forms in West Bengal as 'uncollectable', citing absentee, duplicate, or deceased voters. This announcement indicates a significant cleanup effort targeting the electoral rolls.

By Tuesday noon, the figure had reached 13.92 lakh, a notable increase from Monday evening's count of 10.33 lakh. An official predicted this number would rise with ongoing updates.

Efforts involve the active participation of over 80,600 Booth Level Officers, alongside approximately 8,000 supervisors and other registration officers, tasked with the special intensive revision of the state's electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)