Left Menu

Massive Voter Roll Cleanup Underway in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the Election Commission has identified nearly 14 lakh SIR enumeration forms as 'uncollectable' due to absentee, duplicate, or deceased voters. With ongoing efforts by 80,600 Booth Level Officers and other officials, the uncollectable figure is expected to increase. Intensive revision of electoral rolls continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:02 IST
Massive Voter Roll Cleanup Underway in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has flagged nearly 14 lakh SIR enumeration forms in West Bengal as 'uncollectable', citing absentee, duplicate, or deceased voters. This announcement indicates a significant cleanup effort targeting the electoral rolls.

By Tuesday noon, the figure had reached 13.92 lakh, a notable increase from Monday evening's count of 10.33 lakh. An official predicted this number would rise with ongoing updates.

Efforts involve the active participation of over 80,600 Booth Level Officers, alongside approximately 8,000 supervisors and other registration officers, tasked with the special intensive revision of the state's electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data ...

 Global
2
Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New Tax Hikes

Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New T...

 Global
3
Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic empowerment of weaker sections: VP C P Radhakrishnan.

Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic...

 India
4
Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025