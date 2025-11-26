Emphasizing Constitutional Duties: Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to fulfill their Constitutional duties, emphasizing that these responsibilities underpin a strong democracy. Modi highlighted the significance of voting rights and recalled the contributions of figures like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. He encouraged the nation to prioritize duties to facilitate social and economic progress.
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a heartfelt call to all citizens, urging them to prioritize their Constitutional duties, which he asserts form the bedrock of a robust democracy.
In a detailed letter on Constitution Day, Modi emphasized strengthening democracy by exercising voting rights and suggested educational institutions honor first-time voters reaching 18.
Recalling the visionaries behind the Constitution, he paid tribute to leaders like Rajendra Prasad, B R Ambedkar, and Vallabhbhai Patel, stressing that fulfilling duties drives social and economic advancement.
