Tragedy at Tiles Factory: Gas Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

A gas tanker explosion at a tiles factory resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to three others. The incident occurred during a leak check using nitrogen gas. Police are investigating the cause and have begun the process of registering a case.

A devastating gas tanker explosion at a tiles factory claimed the lives of two workers and injured three others on Wednesday, local police reported.

According to Sri Kalahasti Sub-Divisional Police Officer Narasimha Murthy, the incident took place at approximately 11:30 am when a large LPG tanker exploded during a leakage test using nitrogen gas.

A case is being registered as authorities look into the circumstances that led to the blast, which caused fatal head injuries to the deceased workers.

