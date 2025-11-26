Left Menu

CBI Dismantles Cybercrime Network Targeting US Nationals

The United States expressed gratitude to India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for assisting in dismantling a cybercrime network targeting US citizens. CBI's arrest of Vikas Kumar Nimar exposed a fraudulent call center operation in Lucknow. Investigation recovered electronic evidence crucial for preventing future scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:50 IST
CBI Dismantles Cybercrime Network Targeting US Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has expressed its gratitude to India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their role in dismantling a transnational cybercrime network that targeted American citizens.

In a statement shared on X, the US Embassy acknowledged the CBI's efforts in arresting a key operative of an illegal call center operation that defrauded US nationals. The embassy emphasized the importance of coordinated intelligence and decisive action to prevent future scams.

The CBI recently apprehended Vikas Kumar Nimar, accused of running the illegal firm VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd from Lucknow. Despite being on the run for over a year, Nimar was caught during a raid that uncovered another fraudulent call center. Authorities recovered 52 laptops with incriminating digital evidence used in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

 India
2
MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

 Global
3
Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

 India
4
Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025