CBI Dismantles Cybercrime Network Targeting US Nationals

The United States has expressed its gratitude to India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their role in dismantling a transnational cybercrime network that targeted American citizens.

In a statement shared on X, the US Embassy acknowledged the CBI's efforts in arresting a key operative of an illegal call center operation that defrauded US nationals. The embassy emphasized the importance of coordinated intelligence and decisive action to prevent future scams.

The CBI recently apprehended Vikas Kumar Nimar, accused of running the illegal firm VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd from Lucknow. Despite being on the run for over a year, Nimar was caught during a raid that uncovered another fraudulent call center. Authorities recovered 52 laptops with incriminating digital evidence used in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)