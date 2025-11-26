Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes
A joint forum of central trade unions and other bodies held nationwide protests against the Indian government's four new labour codes, claiming they undermine workers' rights. Key issues include restrictions on strikes, union registration challenges, and the controversial Electricity Amendment Bill, which critics argue promotes privatization.
- Country:
- India
In a unified show of dissent, central trade unions, the farmers' organization Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, and AIPEF staged nationwide protests against the Indian government's recent labour codes overhaul.
The newly introduced labour codes have sparked controversy by including provisions for universal social security and statutory minimum wages, but opponents claim they limit workers' rights by making union activities more difficult and complicating the conciliation process.
Adding to the discontent, opposition also arose against the Electricity Amendment Bill, which critics argue favors privatization and could adversely impact public sector power distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights
India announces implementation of new codes to reform labour laws
Government enforces four Labour Codes to simplify, streamline India's labour laws
Govt notifies 4 labour codes, rationalises existing labour laws
UPDATE 1-India announces implementation of new codes to reform labour laws