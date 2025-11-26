Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

In a unified show of dissent, central trade unions, the farmers' organization Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, and AIPEF staged nationwide protests against the Indian government's recent labour codes overhaul.

The newly introduced labour codes have sparked controversy by including provisions for universal social security and statutory minimum wages, but opponents claim they limit workers' rights by making union activities more difficult and complicating the conciliation process.

Adding to the discontent, opposition also arose against the Electricity Amendment Bill, which critics argue favors privatization and could adversely impact public sector power distribution.

