Delhi Police's Ambitious Crackdown: Over 2000 Arrested in Operation Kawach 11.0

The Delhi Police executed 'Operation Kawach 11.0,' a citywide crackdown resulting in the arrest of over 2000 individuals before the MCD bypolls. The 24-hour operation, involving 908 police teams, targeted crime hotspots and detained major drug traffickers, leading to significant drug and weapon seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police undertook a major citywide crackdown under 'Operation Kawach 11.0,' leading to the arrest of over 2000 individuals in several criminal cases ahead of the MCD bypolls, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Launched Monday at 6 pm, the 24-hour operation aimed to dismantle drug trafficking networks and avert their activities prior to the November 30 MCD bypolls in 12 wards. The sweeping enforcement involved 908 police teams conducting over 1500 raids across all 15 districts, zeroing in on hotspots, repeat offenders, and vulnerable pockets identified via local intelligence.

A spokesperson detailed the arrests: 80 people for NDPS cases, 273 in excise cases, 100 under the Arms Act, 213 for gambling, and multiple apprehensions in other criminal activities. Major drug hauls included heroin, weed, opium, charas, and Tramadol capsules, while weaponry confiscated spanned various firearms and knives.

