Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

The mother of Agniveer Murali Naik, killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu & Kashmir, has petitioned the Bombay High Court over denied benefits, questioning the discrimination in the government's Agnipath scheme.

The legal plea, filed by Jyotibai Naik, argues the Agnipath scheme's exclusion of Agniveers from long-term benefits violates fundamental rights, insisting Agniveers face the same risks as regular soldiers.

The petition calls for equal death benefits and welfare measures for Agniveers' families, asserting the scheme's arbitrary classification. It awaits consideration by the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)