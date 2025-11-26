Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle
The mother of Agniveer Murali Naik has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the denial of benefits to Agniveers' families. The plea argues for equal treatment for Agniveers and regular soldiers, seeking full death benefits and institutional recognition for families of martyred Agniveers.
The mother of Agniveer Murali Naik, killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu & Kashmir, has petitioned the Bombay High Court over denied benefits, questioning the discrimination in the government's Agnipath scheme.
The legal plea, filed by Jyotibai Naik, argues the Agnipath scheme's exclusion of Agniveers from long-term benefits violates fundamental rights, insisting Agniveers face the same risks as regular soldiers.
The petition calls for equal death benefits and welfare measures for Agniveers' families, asserting the scheme's arbitrary classification. It awaits consideration by the Bombay High Court.
