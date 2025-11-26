Left Menu

Explosive Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Syria Blast

In Syria's Idlib province, an explosion at an arms depot killed five civilians and injured nine. Rescue teams work tirelessly to recover those buried under the rubble. The incident adds to a series of similar explosions in the region, often attributed to inadequate storage facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:59 IST
Five civilians lost their lives, and nine others were injured in a devastating explosion at an arms depot in Kafr Takharim, within Syria's Idlib province. This incident has sparked concerns about safety in weapons storage, echoing previous explosions across the country.

Rescue teams are diligently working to extract victims still trapped beneath the debris, according to the internal security directorate's media office in Idlib. State-run Ekhbariya TV highlighted the ongoing recovery efforts citing an official source.

Syria has witnessed approximately a dozen similar explosions over the past year, with many attributed to inadequate storage practices. This latest tragedy raises pressing questions about security measures and the handling of such depots in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

