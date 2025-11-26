Explosive Tragedy: Civilians Caught in Syria Blast

Five civilians lost their lives, and nine others were injured in a devastating explosion at an arms depot in Kafr Takharim, within Syria's Idlib province. This incident has sparked concerns about safety in weapons storage, echoing previous explosions across the country.

Rescue teams are diligently working to extract victims still trapped beneath the debris, according to the internal security directorate's media office in Idlib. State-run Ekhbariya TV highlighted the ongoing recovery efforts citing an official source.

Syria has witnessed approximately a dozen similar explosions over the past year, with many attributed to inadequate storage practices. This latest tragedy raises pressing questions about security measures and the handling of such depots in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)