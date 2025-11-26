MSF Staff Withdrawn from Darfur Hospital Amid Security Concerns

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) announced its decision to withdraw staff from a hospital in Darfur following the shooting death of a stretcher-bearer. The victim, an employee of Sudan's health ministry, was struck by a stray bullet inside Zalingei Hospital on November 18, which also left four others injured.

The hospital is situated in central Darfur, under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but away from active conflict zones. MSF has stated that they won't resume providing healthcare aid unless the RSF assures the safety of staff and patients. Myriam Laaroussi, MSF's emergency coordinator in Darfur, emphasized the need for secure conditions.

The RSF has publicly denied any involvement in harming civilians and promised accountability for any misconduct. MSF has been providing critical services such as surgery, newborn care, and treatment for outbreaks, including measles and cholera, at the facility, which has seen previous suspensions due to nearby violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)