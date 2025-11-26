Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Tragic Tale in Uttar Pradesh Orchard
Three individuals, including a woman and her lover, were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district. The victim was discovered in an orchard with injury marks, leading to the detention of his wife and two men. The crime was allegedly motivated by a love affair.
In a shocking turn of events, three people were apprehended for allegedly murdering Chandrabhan, whose body was discovered in an orchard in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh. The police disclosed that among those arrested were the victim's wife, Poonam alias Phula, her lover Chandan, who is also the victim's cousin, and their friend Suraj.
According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, the victim's body bore injury marks on the neck and face. Surveillance data and initial investigations pointed to Poonam, Chandan, and Suraj's involvement, leading to their arrest on Tuesday.
It is alleged that the motive behind the murder was a relationship between Poonam and Chandan. The deceased reportedly found them in a "compromising position," prompting the group to conspire against him. On Monday, they allegedly intoxicated Chandrabhan before taking him to the orchard, where they strangled him.
