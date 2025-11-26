European Commission Targets Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Over Safety Concerns
The European Commission is demanding answers from Shein, a popular online retailer, amid concerns about potentially illegal products sold on its platform. Following the discovery of prohibited items like childlike sex dolls in France, regulators press for more stringent oversight and compliance with EU consumer protection laws.
The European Commission intensified scrutiny on Shein, the online retail giant, accusing it of potentially posing a 'systemic risk' to consumers. This action follows France's consumer watchdog uncovering illegal items on Shein's platform, leading to elevated regulatory concerns in Europe.
Authorities, including France, are urging for a formal investigation under the EU's Digital Services Act. However, a Paris court delayed a key hearing aimed at suspending Shein's website in France, citing procedural delays caused by the retailer.
Amid escalating tensions, Shein removed offending marketplace products but continues selling its own clothing range. The French government aims to enforce stricter regulations on online sales platforms to safeguard consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
