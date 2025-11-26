CBI Arrests Key Suspect in ED Officers' Attack: New Developments in West Bengal Ration Scam
The CBI has arrested Duranta Mollah, an associate of former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, for allegedly attacking ED officials during a raid. The operation, linked to a ration scam, occurred in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Mollah was elusive, frequently changing locations, but was ultimately apprehended.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken Duranta Mollah into custody, identified as a pivotal player in an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in January 2024 during a raid linked to a ration scam in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.
Mollah, reportedly a close confidant of former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, had been evading capture by frequently relocating. Following extensive searches and notices, the CBI successfully arrested him from a Sandeshkhali hideout after a late-night operation.
The incident spotlighted Sandeshkhali nationally, with allegations against Shahjahan of gangrape and land grabs. Over 20 arrests, including TMC affiliates, underscore the ongoing probe into the scam, with Mollah now remanded to CBI custody.
