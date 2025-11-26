Left Menu

CBI Arrests Key Suspect in ED Officers' Attack: New Developments in West Bengal Ration Scam

The CBI has arrested Duranta Mollah, an associate of former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, for allegedly attacking ED officials during a raid. The operation, linked to a ration scam, occurred in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Mollah was elusive, frequently changing locations, but was ultimately apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:47 IST
CBI Arrests Key Suspect in ED Officers' Attack: New Developments in West Bengal Ration Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken Duranta Mollah into custody, identified as a pivotal player in an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in January 2024 during a raid linked to a ration scam in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

Mollah, reportedly a close confidant of former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, had been evading capture by frequently relocating. Following extensive searches and notices, the CBI successfully arrested him from a Sandeshkhali hideout after a late-night operation.

The incident spotlighted Sandeshkhali nationally, with allegations against Shahjahan of gangrape and land grabs. Over 20 arrests, including TMC affiliates, underscore the ongoing probe into the scam, with Mollah now remanded to CBI custody.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

 India
3
Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025