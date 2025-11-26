Reverse Migration Resumes at Hakimpur Border Amid SIR Exercise

Amidst the ongoing SIR verification exercise, the Hakimpur border in West Bengal has once again become the focal point of reverse migration of undocumented Bangladeshis. According to officials, over 60 migrants gathered at the border post early Wednesday, seeking to return home with their belongings.

The frontier had witnessed a temporary lull during the visit of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who inspected the outpost and met with senior BSF officials. However, as the Governor left, the familiar pattern of returnees resumed, underscoring the concerns of undocumented migrants about their documentation surviving the scrutiny.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is working in coordination with Bangladeshi authorities to facilitate the voluntary repatriation process. Local residents noted a marked resurgence in the number of returnees since Tuesday evening, as the verification process advanced on the Indian side, leading to a formal handover at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)