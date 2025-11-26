Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes
Trade unions and other organizations protested across a state against the central government's four Labour Codes. Demands included higher minimum wages and regularizing outsourced workers. Critics argue the codes are anti-worker and serve corporate interests. Despite opposition, the government enforced the laws, sparking widespread demonstrations.
- Country:
- India
Trade unions, farmers, and apple growers' organizations staged widespread protests throughout the state on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the central government's newly introduced Labour Codes.
Demonstrators, including members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Himachal Kisan Sabha, gathered at district and block headquarters, demanding the immediate repeal of the contentious codes.
In Shimla, a rally from Panchayat Bhawan to the Deputy Commissioner's office saw hundreds, from various societal sectors, chanting slogans against the government's perceived anti-worker legislation.
The rally participants listed key demands such as setting a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, policy changes to regularize outsourced employees, the withdrawal of the 12-hour work shift and night duty for women, and legally securing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
CITU State President Vijender Mehra condemned the government's decision to replace 29 existing labour laws with what he described as pro-corporate codes that undermine worker rights and social security.
Despite widespread opposition and protests from labour unions, the government's enforcement of the codes was denounced as a mockery of the country's democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Inflation Debate
UK Ministers Make Bold Moves on Jury Trials and Minimum Wage
Stormy Winter Session Ahead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly
Himachal Pradesh HC upholds six-month extension for former Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena; petition dismissed
Congress appoints Vinay Kumar as new Himachal Pradesh Congress president, replacing Pratibha Singh.