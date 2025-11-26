Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Trade unions, farmers, and apple growers' organizations staged widespread protests throughout the state on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the central government's newly introduced Labour Codes.

Demonstrators, including members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Himachal Kisan Sabha, gathered at district and block headquarters, demanding the immediate repeal of the contentious codes.

In Shimla, a rally from Panchayat Bhawan to the Deputy Commissioner's office saw hundreds, from various societal sectors, chanting slogans against the government's perceived anti-worker legislation.

The rally participants listed key demands such as setting a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, policy changes to regularize outsourced employees, the withdrawal of the 12-hour work shift and night duty for women, and legally securing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

CITU State President Vijender Mehra condemned the government's decision to replace 29 existing labour laws with what he described as pro-corporate codes that undermine worker rights and social security.

Despite widespread opposition and protests from labour unions, the government's enforcement of the codes was denounced as a mockery of the country's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)