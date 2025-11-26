Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Trade unions and other organizations protested across a state against the central government's four Labour Codes. Demands included higher minimum wages and regularizing outsourced workers. Critics argue the codes are anti-worker and serve corporate interests. Despite opposition, the government enforced the laws, sparking widespread demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST
Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trade unions, farmers, and apple growers' organizations staged widespread protests throughout the state on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the central government's newly introduced Labour Codes.

Demonstrators, including members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Himachal Kisan Sabha, gathered at district and block headquarters, demanding the immediate repeal of the contentious codes.

In Shimla, a rally from Panchayat Bhawan to the Deputy Commissioner's office saw hundreds, from various societal sectors, chanting slogans against the government's perceived anti-worker legislation.

The rally participants listed key demands such as setting a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, policy changes to regularize outsourced employees, the withdrawal of the 12-hour work shift and night duty for women, and legally securing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

CITU State President Vijender Mehra condemned the government's decision to replace 29 existing labour laws with what he described as pro-corporate codes that undermine worker rights and social security.

Despite widespread opposition and protests from labour unions, the government's enforcement of the codes was denounced as a mockery of the country's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

 Global
2
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

 India
3
Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

 India
4
India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025