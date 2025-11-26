Left Menu

Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

Gunfire erupted near key government sites in Guinea-Bissau on the eve of announcing election results. Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo faces challenger Fernando Dias in a tight race amid accusations of election interference and potential coup allegations, reflecting the country's history of political instability and coups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gunfire erupted near Guinea-Bissau's election commission, presidential palace, and interior ministry on Wednesday, just as the nation awaited provisional election results. Witnesses reported the shooting, which underscores tensions in the coup-prone West African country.

The presidential race saw incumbent Umaro Sissoco Embalo challenge top contender Fernando Dias. Both candidates claimed initial victory, adding to the tense atmosphere. Gunfire was reported near government buildings in Bissau, and despite initial panic, the situation calmed by 1400 GMT with a significant military presence.

Embalo's camp accused gunmen linked to Dias of attempting to disrupt vote results, while Dias and his backers denied involvement. Guinea-Bissau's political landscape remains fraught with unrest, with past coups casting a long shadow over current events and undermining legislative stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

