Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Move into Tubas
Israeli security forces have moved into the West Bank city of Tubas, enforcing evacuations as part of a broader operation across the northern West Bank. Backed by a helicopter, Israeli troops have detained 22 Palestinians and restricted movement, prompting international calls for intervention. This operation continues a months-long military campaign.
Israeli security forces expanded their military operations into the West Bank city of Tubas on Wednesday, compelling some Palestinian residents to leave their homes. This latest incursion is a part of a protracted campaign across northern West Bank cities.
According to Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad, Israeli forces, supported by a helicopter, encircled the city and have been setting up strategic positions in multiple neighborhoods, resulting in evacuations and arrests. The military presence included patrols by heavily armed troops, seen both in the city and nearby in Tammun.
An Israeli government spokesperson, Shosh Bedrosian, defended the action as a measure against alleged terrorist activities, while the Israeli military stated that the operation was initiated early Wednesday with police and intelligence cooperation. Residents were instructed not to return home until the operation concludes, which may last several days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
