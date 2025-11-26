Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Move into Tubas

Israeli security forces have moved into the West Bank city of Tubas, enforcing evacuations as part of a broader operation across the northern West Bank. Backed by a helicopter, Israeli troops have detained 22 Palestinians and restricted movement, prompting international calls for intervention. This operation continues a months-long military campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:57 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Move into Tubas

Israeli security forces expanded their military operations into the West Bank city of Tubas on Wednesday, compelling some Palestinian residents to leave their homes. This latest incursion is a part of a protracted campaign across northern West Bank cities.

According to Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad, Israeli forces, supported by a helicopter, encircled the city and have been setting up strategic positions in multiple neighborhoods, resulting in evacuations and arrests. The military presence included patrols by heavily armed troops, seen both in the city and nearby in Tammun.

An Israeli government spokesperson, Shosh Bedrosian, defended the action as a measure against alleged terrorist activities, while the Israeli military stated that the operation was initiated early Wednesday with police and intelligence cooperation. Residents were instructed not to return home until the operation concludes, which may last several days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

 India
2
UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

 India
3
Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

 Global
4
Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025