Indian Navy’s LCU Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties During Colombo Port Visit

Three Indian Naval Ships — Landing Craft Utility (LCU 51, LCU 54 and LCU 57) — undertook a goodwill visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from 22 to 25 November 2025, marking another milestone in the growing maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka. The port call forms part of India’s ongoing efforts to enhance regional naval cooperation, operational synergy, and security engagement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Ceremonial Welcome and Strategic Engagements

Upon arrival at the Colombo harbour, the three LCUs were given a ceremonial reception by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), reflecting the warmth and mutual respect underpinning India–Sri Lanka defence ties. The ships are based under the Andaman and Nicobar Command, India’s only tri-services command, which plays a vital role in India’s maritime outreach and regional security initiatives.

During the Operational Turnaround (OTR), the Commanding Officers of the LCUs paid courtesy calls on:

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, and

The Commander, Western Naval Area (CWNA) of the Sri Lanka Navy

These interactions focused on strengthening operational interoperability, reviewing ongoing maritime initiatives, and exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation. The discussions also reaffirmed the shared commitment of both navies to ensuring maritime safety, security and stability in the IOR.

Sports Diplomacy and Crew Interactions

In keeping with the tradition of fostering friendship beyond professional exchanges, a friendly volleyball match was organised between Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy personnel. The spirited game highlighted the shared camaraderie, teamwork and sportsmanship that define the relationship between the two maritime forces.

A structured ship-visiting programme was also arranged, enabling SLN officers and sailors to embark on the LCUs. The visitors interacted with Indian Navy personnel, received briefings on ship operations, and familiarised themselves with the platforms’ amphibious lift capabilities, mission roles and onboard technologies.

Strengthening Regional Naval Cooperation

LCU vessels play a key role in enabling amphibious operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and inter-island logistics. Their visit to Colombo served as an opportunity to demonstrate India’s commitment to regional cooperation, maritime capacity building, and transparent naval engagements with partner nations.

The port call further reinforced the longstanding tradition of:

Friendship between both navies

Mutual trust and respect

Collaborative maritime security efforts

Shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indian Ocean

Such exchanges continue to contribute to a robust defence partnership rooted in history, culture and a shared maritime neighbourhood.

A Continued Tradition of Maritime Friendship

The visit by the three LCUs reflects the Indian Navy’s broader outreach in the neighbourhood under the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision. It highlights India’s determination to work closely with Sri Lanka in areas such as maritime domain awareness, joint exercises, capacity-building initiatives and coordinated patrols.

As both nations navigate evolving maritime challenges, cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lanka Navy remains fundamental to ensuring a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.